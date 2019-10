WAJR-AM

Education Listening Tour packs Monongalia County Technical Education Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time ever The West Virginia State Board of Education is conducting six listening tours, two in each Congressional District. Two topics that were off-limits for the gathering were charter schools and teacher salaries. The event was broken into breakout sessions in...[ read more

Justice lifts statewide burn ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has officially ended the statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning. The state has received sufficient rainfall over the past several days to warrant ending the outdoor burning ban. Standard fall burning season laws and regulations take effect immediate...[ read more

More tech jobs coming to Morgantown?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – OpenGov was founded in 2012 as a way to allow taxpayers to access timely information about government operations. In September of this year the company announced a $51 million Series D financing round to fuel the company’s future growth. From 2012 to today the company has team...[ read more

No comment from Morgantown officials, MUB on licensing agreement