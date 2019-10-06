F.O.B. | Dear Future Self
Education Listening Tour packs Monongalia County Technical Education Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time ever The West Virginia State Board of Education is conducting six listening tours, two in each Congressional District. Two topics that were off-limits for the gathering were charter schools and teacher salaries. The event was broken into breakout sessions in...[read more]
Justice lifts statewide burn ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has officially ended the statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning. The state has received sufficient rainfall over the past several days to warrant ending the outdoor burning ban. Standard fall burning season laws and regulations take effect immediate...[read more]
More tech jobs coming to Morgantown?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – OpenGov was founded in 2012 as a way to allow taxpayers to access timely information about government operations. In September of this year the company announced a $51 million Series D financing round to fuel the company’s future growth. From 2012 to today the company has team...[read more]
No comment from Morgantown officials, MUB on licensing agreement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Negotiations between Morgantown and MUB are ongoing for the licensing agreement as part of the 30″ raw water pipeline construction through a portion of White Park. MUB officials have held several public meetings to discuss at least eight alternative routes since the project wa...[read more]
WV MetroNews
The Voice of West Virginia
Logan County leader believes they can weather the Blackhawk closures
County Commissioner Danny Godby says the downturn in coal is not nearly as impactful as the opioid epidemic The post Logan County leader believes they can weather the Blackhawk closures appeared first on WV MetroNews.[read more]
Notebook: Nitro, Riverside seek signature wins in Week 7
Shady Spring gears up for key contest at Wyoming East. The post Notebook: Nitro, Riverside seek signature wins in Week 7 appeared first on WV MetroNews.[read more]
Fire claims life in Charleston
Second fire death in Capital City this week. The post Fire claims life in Charleston appeared first on WV MetroNews.[read more]
Kanawha commissoner launches run for governor
Ben Salango will run as a Democrat. The post Kanawha commissoner launches run for governor appeared first on WV MetroNews.[read more]